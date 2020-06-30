All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 12 2020 at 12:29 AM

3014 W RUNION Drive

3014 West Runion Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3014 West Runion Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME!! This Beautiful 1Bed/1Bath Single Level Home has Just been Updated and One of the Cleanest Homes for Lease in the Area. Professionally Painted Inside and Out with 24'' Tile Throughout! Updated Gourmet Kitchen has all New Upgraded Custom Cabinets with Quarts Countertops and New Upgraded Whirlpool Stainless Steel Appliances. Open & Spacious with all New Updated Lighting & Plumbing Fixtures, Ceiling Fans, Dual Pane Windows & Window Covers Throughout * Private & Low Maintenance Back Yard with Large Covered Patio * 1 Car Garage with Epoxy Floor * Conveniently Located in a Quiet Northwest Phoenix Neighborhood and Just Minutes from I-17 and the Loop 101 (Lessor approval for pets with an additional fee per month)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3014 W RUNION Drive have any available units?
3014 W RUNION Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3014 W RUNION Drive have?
Some of 3014 W RUNION Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3014 W RUNION Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3014 W RUNION Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3014 W RUNION Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3014 W RUNION Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3014 W RUNION Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3014 W RUNION Drive offers parking.
Does 3014 W RUNION Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3014 W RUNION Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3014 W RUNION Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3014 W RUNION Drive has a pool.
Does 3014 W RUNION Drive have accessible units?
No, 3014 W RUNION Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3014 W RUNION Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3014 W RUNION Drive has units with dishwashers.

