3010 W GLASS Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom plus den, 2 full baths, and over 2200 square feet with a 3 car garage! Home features ceiling fans, neutral tile flooring, newer stainless appliances & TONS of storage space with HUGE walk in pantry and laundry room with LOTS of storage space. Fenced backyard with nice size covered patio. Walk to community park with playground and walking trails. $40 App fee ($3 online processing fee). Tax/1% admin fee in addition to base rent. $1595.00 refundable security deposit, $200 non refundable admin fee. Pets upon approval, will require additional deposits.