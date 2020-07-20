All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 29 2019 at 10:53 AM

3010 W GLASS Lane

3010 West Glass Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3010 West Glass Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85041
Laveen Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom plus den, 2 full baths, and over 2200 square feet with a 3 car garage! Home features ceiling fans, neutral tile flooring, newer stainless appliances & TONS of storage space with HUGE walk in pantry and laundry room with LOTS of storage space. Fenced backyard with nice size covered patio. Walk to community park with playground and walking trails. $40 App fee ($3 online processing fee). Tax/1% admin fee in addition to base rent. $1595.00 refundable security deposit, $200 non refundable admin fee. Pets upon approval, will require additional deposits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3010 W GLASS Lane have any available units?
3010 W GLASS Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3010 W GLASS Lane have?
Some of 3010 W GLASS Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3010 W GLASS Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3010 W GLASS Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3010 W GLASS Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3010 W GLASS Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3010 W GLASS Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3010 W GLASS Lane offers parking.
Does 3010 W GLASS Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3010 W GLASS Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3010 W GLASS Lane have a pool?
No, 3010 W GLASS Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3010 W GLASS Lane have accessible units?
No, 3010 W GLASS Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3010 W GLASS Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3010 W GLASS Lane has units with dishwashers.
