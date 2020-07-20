3010 W GLASS Lane

Amenities
Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom plus den, 2 full baths, and over 2200 square feet with a 3 car garage! Home features ceiling fans, neutral tile flooring, newer stainless appliances & TONS of storage space with HUGE walk in pantry and laundry room with LOTS of storage space. Fenced backyard with nice size covered patio. Walk to community park with playground and walking trails. $40 App fee ($3 online processing fee). Tax/1% admin fee in addition to base rent. $1595.00 refundable security deposit, $200 non refundable admin fee. Pets upon approval, will require additional deposits.