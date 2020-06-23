All apartments in Phoenix
3010 E MITCHELL Drive
3010 E MITCHELL Drive

3010 East Mitchell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3010 East Mitchell Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 3bd/2ba block home located on a cul-de-sac minutes from the Biltmore shopping, downtown Phoenix, Old Town Scottsdale, 51 freeway, 202 freeway, Camelback Mtn. and Piestewa Peak, which makes it a great central location. This home is light and airy inside with all newer dual-pane low E windows, custom tile master shower, tile in the main areas and carpet in the bedrooms. All kitchen appliances included including washer and dryer included. Large grassy backyard w/covered patio for entertaining. Good credit required and owner must approve all pets. Landscaping included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

