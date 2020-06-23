3010 E MITCHELL Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great 3bd/2ba block home located on a cul-de-sac minutes from the Biltmore shopping, downtown Phoenix, Old Town Scottsdale, 51 freeway, 202 freeway, Camelback Mtn. and Piestewa Peak, which makes it a great central location. This home is light and airy inside with all newer dual-pane low E windows, custom tile master shower, tile in the main areas and carpet in the bedrooms. All kitchen appliances included including washer and dryer included. Large grassy backyard w/covered patio for entertaining. Good credit required and owner must approve all pets. Landscaping included.