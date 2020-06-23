All apartments in Phoenix
3009 East Corrine Drive
3009 East Corrine Drive

3009 East Corrine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3009 East Corrine Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
AVAILABLE IN FEBRUARY! PLEASE NOTE: HOME IS OCCUPIED AND NOT AVAILABLE TO SHOW UNTIL AFTER 1/1/19. PLEASE TEXT MY CELL AT 602-999-6890 TO SCHEDULE INSTEAD OF USING AUTOMATED SCHEDULING SERVICE. Amazing 4 bedroom 2 bath home in North Central Phoenix. Stunning Kitchen area with stainless steel Built-in Microwave, Kitchen Island, Cook Top Elec appliances and granite counter tops, your perfect eat in kitchen area. Tile flooring and wood flooring throughout the home. Wonderful Backyard space for relaxing and entertaining as well as extra storage space in the 2 car garage. Easy access to the 51 freeway and near by schools Shea Middle School Elementary, Larkspur Elementary School, and Shadow Mountain High School. Rent $1595, Sec Dep $1595, Application Fee $55/Adult, $150 admin fee due upon approval, 4% tax/admin fee due monthly. Contract TERESA 602-999-6890! Contact Jason Geldon today for a showing 480-382-9297.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3009 East Corrine Drive have any available units?
3009 East Corrine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3009 East Corrine Drive have?
Some of 3009 East Corrine Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3009 East Corrine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3009 East Corrine Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3009 East Corrine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3009 East Corrine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3009 East Corrine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3009 East Corrine Drive does offer parking.
Does 3009 East Corrine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3009 East Corrine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3009 East Corrine Drive have a pool?
No, 3009 East Corrine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3009 East Corrine Drive have accessible units?
No, 3009 East Corrine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3009 East Corrine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3009 East Corrine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
