3009 East Corrine Drive

AVAILABLE IN FEBRUARY! PLEASE NOTE: HOME IS OCCUPIED AND NOT AVAILABLE TO SHOW UNTIL AFTER 1/1/19. PLEASE TEXT MY CELL AT 602-999-6890 TO SCHEDULE INSTEAD OF USING AUTOMATED SCHEDULING SERVICE. Amazing 4 bedroom 2 bath home in North Central Phoenix. Stunning Kitchen area with stainless steel Built-in Microwave, Kitchen Island, Cook Top Elec appliances and granite counter tops, your perfect eat in kitchen area. Tile flooring and wood flooring throughout the home. Wonderful Backyard space for relaxing and entertaining as well as extra storage space in the 2 car garage. Easy access to the 51 freeway and near by schools Shea Middle School Elementary, Larkspur Elementary School, and Shadow Mountain High School. Rent $1595, Sec Dep $1595, Application Fee $55/Adult, $150 admin fee due upon approval, 4% tax/admin fee due monthly. Contract TERESA 602-999-6890! Contact Jason Geldon today for a showing 480-382-9297.