Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3002 W RAPALO Road
Last updated October 23 2019 at 7:20 AM

3002 W RAPALO Road

3002 W Rapalo Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3002 W Rapalo Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85086
Tramonto

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
1 Month Free Rent w/13 month lease (13th month is Free). Wonderful 3 bedroom, plus a den, split floor plan home in a beautiful community. Nice decorative touches throughout. Huge kitchen with a breakfast bar and plenty of counter space and cabinets. Dining in both the living room and family room. Gorgeous pool make this a fabulous home for entertaining all year round! Pool & Landscape Svc included. *Renters insurance required* Smaller Dogs OK upon owner approval, Sorry NO CATS *Security deposit is $2,250, $150 per pet fee, One Time $250 admin fee 3.8% rental sales tax and municipal service fee added to monthly rent* $49.95 application fee per adult 18 and over. Tenant to verify all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3002 W RAPALO Road have any available units?
3002 W RAPALO Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3002 W RAPALO Road have?
Some of 3002 W RAPALO Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3002 W RAPALO Road currently offering any rent specials?
3002 W RAPALO Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3002 W RAPALO Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3002 W RAPALO Road is pet friendly.
Does 3002 W RAPALO Road offer parking?
Yes, 3002 W RAPALO Road offers parking.
Does 3002 W RAPALO Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3002 W RAPALO Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3002 W RAPALO Road have a pool?
Yes, 3002 W RAPALO Road has a pool.
Does 3002 W RAPALO Road have accessible units?
No, 3002 W RAPALO Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3002 W RAPALO Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3002 W RAPALO Road has units with dishwashers.
