3002 W RAPALO Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

1 Month Free Rent w/13 month lease (13th month is Free). Wonderful 3 bedroom, plus a den, split floor plan home in a beautiful community. Nice decorative touches throughout. Huge kitchen with a breakfast bar and plenty of counter space and cabinets. Dining in both the living room and family room. Gorgeous pool make this a fabulous home for entertaining all year round! Pool & Landscape Svc included. *Renters insurance required* Smaller Dogs OK upon owner approval, Sorry NO CATS *Security deposit is $2,250, $150 per pet fee, One Time $250 admin fee 3.8% rental sales tax and municipal service fee added to monthly rent* $49.95 application fee per adult 18 and over. Tenant to verify all utilities.