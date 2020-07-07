3002 N 32ND Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available Now! This hidden, quiet community with courtyards, fountains and mature landscaping creates a charming, old-world setting. Amenities include large pools, park-like courtyard w/ grills, on-site laundry facility & walking distance to shopping and transportation. Kitchen has a breakfast nook and pass through window into an attractive family room with exposed wood beams & sliding doors that lead to a spacious, private patio. Split bedroom floor plan. Updated lighting, ceiling fans and tile throughout. This unit is two doors down past community pool. Water included. Will accept 1 pet dog only. You cannot beat this location - close to the beautiful Arcadia / Biltmore area. City Tax: 2.3%, Mo Admin: 2%