Last updated December 5 2019 at 5:56 AM

3002 N 32ND Street

3002 North 32nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

3002 North 32nd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Now! This hidden, quiet community with courtyards, fountains and mature landscaping creates a charming, old-world setting. Amenities include large pools, park-like courtyard w/ grills, on-site laundry facility & walking distance to shopping and transportation. Kitchen has a breakfast nook and pass through window into an attractive family room with exposed wood beams & sliding doors that lead to a spacious, private patio. Split bedroom floor plan. Updated lighting, ceiling fans and tile throughout. This unit is two doors down past community pool. Water included. Will accept 1 pet dog only. You cannot beat this location - close to the beautiful Arcadia / Biltmore area. City Tax: 2.3%, Mo Admin: 2%

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3002 N 32ND Street have any available units?
3002 N 32ND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3002 N 32ND Street have?
Some of 3002 N 32ND Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3002 N 32ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
3002 N 32ND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3002 N 32ND Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3002 N 32ND Street is pet friendly.
Does 3002 N 32ND Street offer parking?
No, 3002 N 32ND Street does not offer parking.
Does 3002 N 32ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3002 N 32ND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3002 N 32ND Street have a pool?
Yes, 3002 N 32ND Street has a pool.
Does 3002 N 32ND Street have accessible units?
No, 3002 N 32ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3002 N 32ND Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3002 N 32ND Street does not have units with dishwashers.

