Last updated June 4 2020 at 1:53 AM

2989 N 44TH Street

2989 N 44th St · (480) 889-4449
Location

2989 N 44th St, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1042 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1063 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Arcadia Grove Condominium - Upscale, Hidden, Private, Gated. Modern 2 bedroom (split floor plan), 2 bath, ground-floor unit with private, detached 2-car tandem garage and newer upgraded wood-look vinyl flooring (no carpet!). Great Room Floor Plan with granite counter tops in kitchen and baths. Community fitness center, heated pool, spa, and much more. Convenient walk to Fry's Food Store, Target, Costco and more. Easy drive to Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, downtown Phoenix, Old Town Scottsdale, Route 51, Route 143, Route Hwy 202, and I-10. Move-in ready now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2989 N 44TH Street have any available units?
2989 N 44TH Street has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2989 N 44TH Street have?
Some of 2989 N 44TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2989 N 44TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
2989 N 44TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2989 N 44TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 2989 N 44TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2989 N 44TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 2989 N 44TH Street does offer parking.
Does 2989 N 44TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2989 N 44TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2989 N 44TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 2989 N 44TH Street has a pool.
Does 2989 N 44TH Street have accessible units?
No, 2989 N 44TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2989 N 44TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2989 N 44TH Street has units with dishwashers.
