2989 N 44TH Street

Arcadia Grove Condominium - Upscale, Hidden, Private, Gated. Modern 2 bedroom (split floor plan), 2 bath, ground-floor unit with private, detached 2-car tandem garage and newer upgraded wood-look vinyl flooring (no carpet!). Great Room Floor Plan with granite counter tops in kitchen and baths. Community fitness center, heated pool, spa, and much more. Convenient walk to Fry's Food Store, Target, Costco and more. Easy drive to Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, downtown Phoenix, Old Town Scottsdale, Route 51, Route 143, Route Hwy 202, and I-10. Move-in ready now!