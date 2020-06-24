2953 East Dunbar Drive

Amenities

GREAT 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath in the gated community, Hunter Ridge in Phoenix! This community has it all- community pools, playgrounds, volley ball court and spectacular mountain views. This 2 story condo features 3 bedroom, 2. 5 baths. Large kitchen with all appliances, nice countertops and breakfast bar opens to family room. Spacious master bedroom with full bath. Neutral paint and flooring. Small covered patio out back with low maintenance landscaping. Two car garage. Close to South Mountain, downtown, ASU and Sky Harbor. Call our leasing team at (480) 696-6776 or email leasing@onqpm.com



