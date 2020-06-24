All apartments in Phoenix
2953 East Dunbar Drive

2953 E Dunbar Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2953 E Dunbar Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
GREAT 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath in the gated community, Hunter Ridge in Phoenix! This community has it all- community pools, playgrounds, volley ball court and spectacular mountain views. This 2 story condo features 3 bedroom, 2. 5 baths. Large kitchen with all appliances, nice countertops and breakfast bar opens to family room. Spacious master bedroom with full bath. Neutral paint and flooring. Small covered patio out back with low maintenance landscaping. Two car garage. Close to South Mountain, downtown, ASU and Sky Harbor. Call our leasing team at (480) 696-6776 or email leasing@onqpm.com

View our available properties at www.onqrentals.com

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)

- $45 non-refundable application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply

- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2953 East Dunbar Drive have any available units?
2953 East Dunbar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2953 East Dunbar Drive have?
Some of 2953 East Dunbar Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2953 East Dunbar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2953 East Dunbar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2953 East Dunbar Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2953 East Dunbar Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2953 East Dunbar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2953 East Dunbar Drive offers parking.
Does 2953 East Dunbar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2953 East Dunbar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2953 East Dunbar Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2953 East Dunbar Drive has a pool.
Does 2953 East Dunbar Drive have accessible units?
No, 2953 East Dunbar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2953 East Dunbar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2953 East Dunbar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
