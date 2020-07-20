All apartments in Phoenix
2944 E SHADY SPRING Trail
Last updated June 24 2019 at 2:06 PM

2944 E SHADY SPRING Trail

2944 East Shady Spring Trail · No Longer Available
Phoenix
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pools
Location

2944 East Shady Spring Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85024
Desert Peak

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Doll house for lease!!! Just freshened up and move-in ready! Features include an open and spacious floor plan with adorable color scheme with grey toned walls (just painted), nice wood look tile floors, stainless steel appliances in kitchen and cute fixtures throughout! Wonderful, private, interior lot that backs a wash and features a sparkling pool! Yard and pool maintenance is included in rent! No smoking allowed in or around property. Minimum 1 year lease. Credit and background check required. Landlord prefers no pets. See this beautiful home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2944 E SHADY SPRING Trail have any available units?
2944 E SHADY SPRING Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2944 E SHADY SPRING Trail have?
Some of 2944 E SHADY SPRING Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2944 E SHADY SPRING Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2944 E SHADY SPRING Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2944 E SHADY SPRING Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2944 E SHADY SPRING Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2944 E SHADY SPRING Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2944 E SHADY SPRING Trail offers parking.
Does 2944 E SHADY SPRING Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2944 E SHADY SPRING Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2944 E SHADY SPRING Trail have a pool?
Yes, 2944 E SHADY SPRING Trail has a pool.
Does 2944 E SHADY SPRING Trail have accessible units?
No, 2944 E SHADY SPRING Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2944 E SHADY SPRING Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2944 E SHADY SPRING Trail has units with dishwashers.
