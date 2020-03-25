2940 N 38TH Street

Amenities
Fabulous Phoenix Townhouse for Rent! This nicely tucked away unit boasts tile floors throughout, has been well maintained and is ready to be made a home. The floor plan is creative and fun. Washer and Dryer Hook-Ups Only so bring your own. Storage in the carport and so many closets. Stainless steel appliances, and rich colored cabinetry and drawers throughout. This quaint and cute community has a play pool for those hot summer days. There is too much to mention here, this is a must see! Hurry up because this will not last!*Property Management Department is Closed Weekends & Holidays. Listing Agent does not show property, a Realtor will be assigned to any prospective applicants not represented by an Agent.*