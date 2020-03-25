All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2940 N 38TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2940 N 38TH Street
Last updated May 2 2019 at 2:05 AM

2940 N 38TH Street

2940 North 38th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2940 North 38th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Citrus Acres

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Fabulous Phoenix Townhouse for Rent! This nicely tucked away unit boasts tile floors throughout, has been well maintained and is ready to be made a home. The floor plan is creative and fun. Washer and Dryer Hook-Ups Only so bring your own. Storage in the carport and so many closets. Stainless steel appliances, and rich colored cabinetry and drawers throughout. This quaint and cute community has a play pool for those hot summer days. There is too much to mention here, this is a must see! Hurry up because this will not last!*Property Management Department is Closed Weekends & Holidays. Listing Agent does not show property, a Realtor will be assigned to any prospective applicants not represented by an Agent.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2940 N 38TH Street have any available units?
2940 N 38TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2940 N 38TH Street have?
Some of 2940 N 38TH Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2940 N 38TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
2940 N 38TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2940 N 38TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 2940 N 38TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2940 N 38TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 2940 N 38TH Street offers parking.
Does 2940 N 38TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2940 N 38TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2940 N 38TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 2940 N 38TH Street has a pool.
Does 2940 N 38TH Street have accessible units?
No, 2940 N 38TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2940 N 38TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2940 N 38TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon Springs
14020 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85053
San Milan by Mark-Taylor
6975 E Princess Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85054
San Paulo
14625 S Mountain Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Palm Court
20401 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Cortland Biltmore
4114 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Ascent at Papago Park
4950 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Tides on Rail
1905 W Las Palmaritas Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Shade at Desert Ridge
21150 N Tatum Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85050

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College