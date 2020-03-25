2940 N 38TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool

Fabulous Phoenix Townhouse for Rent! This nicely tucked away unit boasts tile floors throughout, has been well maintained and is ready to be made a home. The floor plan is creative and fun. Washer and Dryer Hook-Ups Only so bring your own. Storage in the carport and so many closets. Stainless steel appliances, and rich colored cabinetry and drawers throughout. This quaint and cute community has a play pool for those hot summer days. There is too much to mention here, this is a must see! Hurry up because this will not last!*Property Management Department is Closed Weekends & Holidays. Listing Agent does not show property, a Realtor will be assigned to any prospective applicants not represented by an Agent.*