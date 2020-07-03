All apartments in Phoenix
2937 North 39th Street - 07

2937 North 39th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2937 North 39th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
East Citrus Acres

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome to the Upgraded Desert Jewell Community where affordable luxury meets your needs.

Amazing location with immediate access to major freeways.
Everything you needs is within minutes!!
Grocery Shopping, Restaurants, Public Transportation and entertainment.
All this beautiful community needs is YOU!!

Contact us today for your tour! Great courtyard views, large private backyards, washer and dryer in unit, private parking.

avant garde is an equal housing opportunity provider

Resident also needs to pay $30 (Rubs) monthly for the water, sewer, and trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2937 North 39th Street - 07 have any available units?
2937 North 39th Street - 07 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2937 North 39th Street - 07 have?
Some of 2937 North 39th Street - 07's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2937 North 39th Street - 07 currently offering any rent specials?
2937 North 39th Street - 07 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2937 North 39th Street - 07 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2937 North 39th Street - 07 is pet friendly.
Does 2937 North 39th Street - 07 offer parking?
Yes, 2937 North 39th Street - 07 offers parking.
Does 2937 North 39th Street - 07 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2937 North 39th Street - 07 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2937 North 39th Street - 07 have a pool?
No, 2937 North 39th Street - 07 does not have a pool.
Does 2937 North 39th Street - 07 have accessible units?
No, 2937 North 39th Street - 07 does not have accessible units.
Does 2937 North 39th Street - 07 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2937 North 39th Street - 07 does not have units with dishwashers.

