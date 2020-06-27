2930 East Villa Theresa Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit pool cats allowed dogs allowed

The original charm and modern features exist perfectly in this 4 bedroom 2 bath home. We are excited to offer a home equipped with a smart thermostat that has precise controls to customize the temperature. This system could save you a bundle on your electric bill since you are be able to adjust your temperature from anywhere. If you happen to have an Amazon Echo you can even set the controls with your voice! In addition to all this the home has other amazing features like wood plank vinyl flooring, neutral colored walls, wood burning fireplace, & stylish fixtures. If you are looking for even more, then you will be blown away by the kitchen, which features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and awesome espresso stained cabinets. The large box window, located by the kitchen sink, overlooks the covered patio, where you can entertain and cook s’mores using the fire pit. Best of all, you will be able to enjoy the sparkling pool all summer long! The entire fenced backyard can be your own private oasis! This home is a perfect choice for those desiring something more, so we invite you visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

Contact us to schedule a showing.