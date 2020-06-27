All apartments in Phoenix
2930 East Villa Theresa Drive

2930 East Villa Theresa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2930 East Villa Theresa Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
The original charm and modern features exist perfectly in this 4 bedroom 2 bath home. We are excited to offer a home equipped with a smart thermostat that has precise controls to customize the temperature. This system could save you a bundle on your electric bill since you are be able to adjust your temperature from anywhere. If you happen to have an Amazon Echo you can even set the controls with your voice! In addition to all this the home has other amazing features like wood plank vinyl flooring, neutral colored walls, wood burning fireplace, & stylish fixtures. If you are looking for even more, then you will be blown away by the kitchen, which features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and awesome espresso stained cabinets. The large box window, located by the kitchen sink, overlooks the covered patio, where you can entertain and cook s’mores using the fire pit. Best of all, you will be able to enjoy the sparkling pool all summer long! The entire fenced backyard can be your own private oasis! This home is a perfect choice for those desiring something more, so we invite you visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2930 East Villa Theresa Drive have any available units?
2930 East Villa Theresa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2930 East Villa Theresa Drive have?
Some of 2930 East Villa Theresa Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2930 East Villa Theresa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2930 East Villa Theresa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2930 East Villa Theresa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2930 East Villa Theresa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2930 East Villa Theresa Drive offer parking?
No, 2930 East Villa Theresa Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2930 East Villa Theresa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2930 East Villa Theresa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2930 East Villa Theresa Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2930 East Villa Theresa Drive has a pool.
Does 2930 East Villa Theresa Drive have accessible units?
No, 2930 East Villa Theresa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2930 East Villa Theresa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2930 East Villa Theresa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

