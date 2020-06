2925 E. John Cabot Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

GORGEOUS REMODELED SINGLE LEVEL HOME WITH HUGE YARD - STUNNING REMODEL WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATH HOME WITH UPGRADES AND SPECIAL TOUCHES GALORE! NEW WOOD FLOORING,TILE IN ALL THE RIGHT PLACES. NO CARPET. NEW PAINT. OPEN FLOWING SINGLE STORY SPLIT FLOOR PLAN WITH STAINED GLASS FRONT DOOR ENTRY INTO FORMAL LIVING ROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, CROWN MOLDING AND PICTURE WINDOW. THIS FLOWS INTO DINING AREA/KITCHEN WITH ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED, TONS OF CABINET STORAGE AND COUNTER SPACE, GORGEOUS KITCHEN ISLAND WITH BUTCHER BLOCK COUNTER AND COFFERED CEILING WITH INSET LIGHTING AND PICTURE WINDOW WITH VIEWS OF BACKYARD. LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH BUILT IN ENTERTAINMENT NICHE WIRED FOR SPEAKERS, COFFERED CEILING, CROWN MOLDING AND ACCENT LEDGES WITH GIANT WINDOW AND ACCESS TO BACKYARD. MASTER SUITE HAS WALK IN CLOSET AND SEPARATE VANITY/SINK AREA AND SHOWER. TONS OF STORAGE THROUGHOUT. HUGE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH HOOKUPS FOR TENANT'S OWN WASHER/DRYER, UTILITY SINK AND BUILT IN CABINETS. UPGRADED CEILING FANS AND FIXTURES THROUGHOUT. 2 CAR GARAGE WITH STORAGE CABINETS AND WORK SPACE AND SEPARATE EXIT TO FENCED SIDE YARD. LUSHLY LANDSCAPED HUGE GRASS BACKYARD WITH TILED COVERED PATIO, MATURE PLANTS AND STORAGE SHED AS WELL AS GATED SIDE YARD WITH RV GATE. PERFECT LOCATION MERE STEPS FROM VISTA VERDE MIDDLE SCHOOL, SHOPPING, DINING, FREEWAY ACCESS AND MUCH MORE! TRULY SPECIAL HOME. PETS ON OWNER APPROVAL/NO RESTRICTED BREEDS. TENANT TO CONFIRM SCHOOLS. TENANT MUST SHOW PROOF OF RENTERS INS AT MOVE IN. TENANT CARES FOR LANDSCAPING.



(RLNE3317377)