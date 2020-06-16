All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 29220 N 20TH Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
29220 N 20TH Lane
Last updated June 3 2020 at 11:58 PM

29220 N 20TH Lane

29220 North 20th Lane · (602) 418-9717
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

29220 North 20th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
This home is easy to care for!! All tile and wood-style laminate flooring complimented by granite kitchen counters and stainless steel appliances. A pantry to get lost in - not only a dine-in kitchen but a formal dining room as well. Large master bath with dual sinks, separate tub and shower. Desert front & back. You'll welcome friends through the courtyard entrance to your new home. Backyard features covered paved patio with raised planters. Community amenities include extensive health, fitness and cardio room, studio for aerobics, dance, sauna, and showers. Plus you'll enjoy parks and sports courts along with lap and leisure pools, children ''splash pad'' and heated spa. Close to employments, entertainment, shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29220 N 20TH Lane have any available units?
29220 N 20TH Lane has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 29220 N 20TH Lane have?
Some of 29220 N 20TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29220 N 20TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
29220 N 20TH Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29220 N 20TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 29220 N 20TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 29220 N 20TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 29220 N 20TH Lane does offer parking.
Does 29220 N 20TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29220 N 20TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29220 N 20TH Lane have a pool?
Yes, 29220 N 20TH Lane has a pool.
Does 29220 N 20TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 29220 N 20TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 29220 N 20TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29220 N 20TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 29220 N 20TH Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avilla Camelback Ranch
10770 West Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Biltmore on the Lake
11050 N Biltmore Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor
3606 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Modena
815 N 52nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Accolade Apartment Homes
220 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Cascades
3550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Brookside Apartments
6131 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity