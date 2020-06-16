29220 N 20TH Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym parking pool hot tub sauna

This home is easy to care for!! All tile and wood-style laminate flooring complimented by granite kitchen counters and stainless steel appliances. A pantry to get lost in - not only a dine-in kitchen but a formal dining room as well. Large master bath with dual sinks, separate tub and shower. Desert front & back. You'll welcome friends through the courtyard entrance to your new home. Backyard features covered paved patio with raised planters. Community amenities include extensive health, fitness and cardio room, studio for aerobics, dance, sauna, and showers. Plus you'll enjoy parks and sports courts along with lap and leisure pools, children ''splash pad'' and heated spa. Close to employments, entertainment, shopping and dining.