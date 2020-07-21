All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:04 AM

2921 N Manor Drive W

2921 N Manor Dr W · No Longer Available
Location

2921 N Manor Dr W, Phoenix, AZ 85014
Phoenix Country Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nestled behind the gates of the Phoenix Country Club, this Mid-Century Modern residence is stunning! 200k recently spent to further improve & modernize along with new mechanicals! The split floor plan features large light filled spaces w/ two guest bedrooms w/ ensuites on the north wing & a large master on the southeast wing. The chefs kitchen features stainless backsplash, 6 burner Dacor gas cooktop & walk-in pantry. The family room adjacent to the kitchen is certainly an impressive great room w/ vaulted wood ceiling. Formal living rm features a full wall of windows & gas fireplace. Formal dining room overlooks the backyard pool/patio and features floor to ceiling bookshelves. Updated master features large soaking tub, shower and an impressive closet. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2921 N Manor Drive W have any available units?
2921 N Manor Drive W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2921 N Manor Drive W have?
Some of 2921 N Manor Drive W's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2921 N Manor Drive W currently offering any rent specials?
2921 N Manor Drive W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2921 N Manor Drive W pet-friendly?
No, 2921 N Manor Drive W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2921 N Manor Drive W offer parking?
Yes, 2921 N Manor Drive W offers parking.
Does 2921 N Manor Drive W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2921 N Manor Drive W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2921 N Manor Drive W have a pool?
Yes, 2921 N Manor Drive W has a pool.
Does 2921 N Manor Drive W have accessible units?
No, 2921 N Manor Drive W does not have accessible units.
Does 2921 N Manor Drive W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2921 N Manor Drive W has units with dishwashers.
