2921 N Manor Drive W

Nestled behind the gates of the Phoenix Country Club, this Mid-Century Modern residence is stunning! 200k recently spent to further improve & modernize along with new mechanicals! The split floor plan features large light filled spaces w/ two guest bedrooms w/ ensuites on the north wing & a large master on the southeast wing. The chefs kitchen features stainless backsplash, 6 burner Dacor gas cooktop & walk-in pantry. The family room adjacent to the kitchen is certainly an impressive great room w/ vaulted wood ceiling. Formal living rm features a full wall of windows & gas fireplace. Formal dining room overlooks the backyard pool/patio and features floor to ceiling bookshelves. Updated master features large soaking tub, shower and an impressive closet. A MUST SEE!