2913 East Keim Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated pool tennis court hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub tennis court

Golf Course Unit with Lovely Views! -

TOTALLY REMODELED 2BD,2BA ON 12TH FAIRWAY OF BILTMORE LINKS GOLF COURSE. VIEWS OF LAKE,12TH GREEN,SQUAW PEAK & CITY LIGHTS.ON WIDEST PART OF FAIRWAY.INDIRECT LIGHTING,GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTER TOPS; GRANITE FIREPLACE TO CEILING; GRANITE NEWLY REMODELED BATHRMS & SHOWER. SPECTACULAR SQUAW PEAK VIEWS FROM GUEST BEDROOM AND CITY LIGHTS VIEW FROM BALCONY OF MASTER BEDROOM, PLUS LOOKING DOWN ON LAKE,SANDTRAPS & 12TH GREEN. ACROSS FROM POOL,SPA,LIGHTED TENNIS COURTS .VERY SAFE & QUIET IN GATED BILTMORE COURTS COMMUNITY. RENT DOES NOT INCLUDE 2.3% SALES TAX TO CITY OF PHOENIX. APPLICATION CAN BE MADE AT WWW.BROKERYPROPMGMT.COM.



(RLNE3626579)