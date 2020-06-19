All apartments in Phoenix
2906 W Ross Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:05 AM

2906 W Ross Ave

2906 West Ross Avenue · (602) 300-3383
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2906 West Ross Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit ROOM 1 · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
ROOMMATE WANTED! Amazing Room for rent in a beautiful house in Phoenix. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, laundry in building, and yard. All Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: June 15, 2020. $800/month rent. $300 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2906 W Ross Ave have any available units?
2906 W Ross Ave has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2906 W Ross Ave have?
Some of 2906 W Ross Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2906 W Ross Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2906 W Ross Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2906 W Ross Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2906 W Ross Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2906 W Ross Ave offer parking?
No, 2906 W Ross Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2906 W Ross Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2906 W Ross Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2906 W Ross Ave have a pool?
No, 2906 W Ross Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2906 W Ross Ave have accessible units?
No, 2906 W Ross Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2906 W Ross Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2906 W Ross Ave has units with dishwashers.
