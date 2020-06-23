29011 N 51ST Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

This remodeled, spacious and open plan 1933 sq. foot 4 bedroom 2 bathroom beauty on a larger lot is turnkey ready! It features fresh neutral paint throughout, gorgeous dazzling quartz counter tops in the kitchen with under mount double stainless steel sink and a single lever kitchen faucet that includes a pull down sprayer. Kitchen also features stainless steel appliances which include a dual function convection oven in the over the range microwave and the side by side fridge/freezer has self-filtering water and ice dispenser. Bathrooms have resurfaced tubs with all new fittings, sparkling quartz counter tops and under mount sinks with single lever faucets. All faucets and fixtures throughout home are in brushed nickel including all light fixtures, ceiling fans.