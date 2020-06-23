All apartments in Phoenix
29011 N 51ST Place
Last updated March 3 2020 at 6:22 AM

29011 N 51ST Place

29011 North 51st Place · No Longer Available
Location

29011 North 51st Place, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Tatum Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This remodeled, spacious and open plan 1933 sq. foot 4 bedroom 2 bathroom beauty on a larger lot is turnkey ready! It features fresh neutral paint throughout, gorgeous dazzling quartz counter tops in the kitchen with under mount double stainless steel sink and a single lever kitchen faucet that includes a pull down sprayer. Kitchen also features stainless steel appliances which include a dual function convection oven in the over the range microwave and the side by side fridge/freezer has self-filtering water and ice dispenser. Bathrooms have resurfaced tubs with all new fittings, sparkling quartz counter tops and under mount sinks with single lever faucets. All faucets and fixtures throughout home are in brushed nickel including all light fixtures, ceiling fans.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29011 N 51ST Place have any available units?
29011 N 51ST Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 29011 N 51ST Place have?
Some of 29011 N 51ST Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29011 N 51ST Place currently offering any rent specials?
29011 N 51ST Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29011 N 51ST Place pet-friendly?
No, 29011 N 51ST Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 29011 N 51ST Place offer parking?
Yes, 29011 N 51ST Place offers parking.
Does 29011 N 51ST Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29011 N 51ST Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29011 N 51ST Place have a pool?
Yes, 29011 N 51ST Place has a pool.
Does 29011 N 51ST Place have accessible units?
No, 29011 N 51ST Place does not have accessible units.
Does 29011 N 51ST Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29011 N 51ST Place has units with dishwashers.
