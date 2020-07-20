All apartments in Phoenix
29010 North 46th Place · No Longer Available
Location

29010 North 46th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Tatum Ranch

Amenities

Tatum Ranch Beauty on a corner lot of a cul-de-sac! Soaring ceilings and inviting color palette. Great room has panoramic windows & a cozy tiled fireplace. Eat in kitchen is complete with center island, breakfast bar, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Large master suite has french door entrance with plush carpet and ceiling fan. Full bathroom with Quartz vanity and two under-mount sinks, separate soaking tub + shower. PRIVATE oversized backyard features an extended covered patio with mechanical awning & misting system! Sparkling pool and desert landscape complete this extremely private backyard! This won't last long, contact for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29010 N 46TH Place have any available units?
29010 N 46TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 29010 N 46TH Place have?
Some of 29010 N 46TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29010 N 46TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
29010 N 46TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29010 N 46TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 29010 N 46TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 29010 N 46TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 29010 N 46TH Place offers parking.
Does 29010 N 46TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29010 N 46TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29010 N 46TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 29010 N 46TH Place has a pool.
Does 29010 N 46TH Place have accessible units?
No, 29010 N 46TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 29010 N 46TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29010 N 46TH Place has units with dishwashers.
