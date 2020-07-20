29010 N 46TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Tatum Ranch Beauty on a corner lot of a cul-de-sac! Soaring ceilings and inviting color palette. Great room has panoramic windows & a cozy tiled fireplace. Eat in kitchen is complete with center island, breakfast bar, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Large master suite has french door entrance with plush carpet and ceiling fan. Full bathroom with Quartz vanity and two under-mount sinks, separate soaking tub + shower. PRIVATE oversized backyard features an extended covered patio with mechanical awning & misting system! Sparkling pool and desert landscape complete this extremely private backyard! This won't last long, contact for more information.