28811 N 66TH Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage playground fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking playground garage

BRAND NEW home- never lived in. Former model with beautiful design in mind. LOTS of SPACE and all on ONE LEVEL. 5 bedrooms (one is perfect for a home office) plus a LARGE DEN that would make a great playroom or game room. Split floor plan. 360 degree mountain views. Landscaping maintained by owner. Grassy area and playground across the street.