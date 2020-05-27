All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 28811 N 66TH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
28811 N 66TH Avenue
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:15 AM

28811 N 66TH Avenue

28811 North 66th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

28811 North 66th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85083

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
playground
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
garage
BRAND NEW home- never lived in. Former model with beautiful design in mind. LOTS of SPACE and all on ONE LEVEL. 5 bedrooms (one is perfect for a home office) plus a LARGE DEN that would make a great playroom or game room. Split floor plan. 360 degree mountain views. Landscaping maintained by owner. Grassy area and playground across the street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28811 N 66TH Avenue have any available units?
28811 N 66TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 28811 N 66TH Avenue have?
Some of 28811 N 66TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28811 N 66TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
28811 N 66TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28811 N 66TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 28811 N 66TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 28811 N 66TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 28811 N 66TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 28811 N 66TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28811 N 66TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28811 N 66TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 28811 N 66TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 28811 N 66TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 28811 N 66TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 28811 N 66TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28811 N 66TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Sublet
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Toscana
10201 N 33rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Elux
35035 North North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Tamarron Apartments
4410 N 99th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Ava North and South
3426 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Avalon
3851 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Ryan
188 E Jefferson St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Tides at East Arcadia
5401 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
San Valiente
2220 W Mission Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College