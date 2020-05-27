28811 N 66TH Avenue

BRAND NEW home- never lived in. Former model with beautiful design in mind. LOTS of SPACE and all on ONE LEVEL. 5 bedrooms (one is perfect for a home office) plus a LARGE DEN that would make a great playroom or game room. Split floor plan. 360 degree mountain views. Landscaping maintained by owner. Grassy area and playground across the street.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
