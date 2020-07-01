All apartments in Phoenix
28675 N 44TH Street

28675 North 44th Street · No Longer Available
Location

28675 North 44th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85331

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Must contact Listing Agent for access. Home not ready for Move In. Will not be available until April 15th to the 20th. Some Horse Panels may be available and Storage Container may be available for Tenant Use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28675 N 44TH Street have any available units?
28675 N 44TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 28675 N 44TH Street have?
Some of 28675 N 44TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28675 N 44TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
28675 N 44TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28675 N 44TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 28675 N 44TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 28675 N 44TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 28675 N 44TH Street offers parking.
Does 28675 N 44TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28675 N 44TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28675 N 44TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 28675 N 44TH Street has a pool.
Does 28675 N 44TH Street have accessible units?
No, 28675 N 44TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 28675 N 44TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 28675 N 44TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.

