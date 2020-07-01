Must contact Listing Agent for access. Home not ready for Move In. Will not be available until April 15th to the 20th. Some Horse Panels may be available and Storage Container may be available for Tenant Use.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 28675 N 44TH Street have any available units?
28675 N 44TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 28675 N 44TH Street have?
Some of 28675 N 44TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28675 N 44TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
28675 N 44TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.