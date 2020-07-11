28651 N 46TH Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool

EASY TO SHOW! Fantastic home in heart of Tatum Ranch! This property has it all. Beautiful kitchen with free standing island, built in microwave & stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan with great room and vaulted ceilings. Huge master suite with walk-in closet, separate shower & tub & dual sinks. Home has neutral colors and tons of natural light. Backyard is your very own tropical oasis with beautiful mature plants. Owner will provide the landscaping, pest control, and pool maintenance at this price. Close to all the restaurants, bars and nightlife in Carefree/Cave Creek. Also, if you enjoy hiking or trail biking there is no better location.