28651 N 46TH Way
Last updated July 18 2020 at 6:20 AM

28651 N 46TH Way

28651 North 46th Way · No Longer Available
Location

28651 North 46th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Tatum Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
EASY TO SHOW! Fantastic home in heart of Tatum Ranch! This property has it all. Beautiful kitchen with free standing island, built in microwave & stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan with great room and vaulted ceilings. Huge master suite with walk-in closet, separate shower & tub & dual sinks. Home has neutral colors and tons of natural light. Backyard is your very own tropical oasis with beautiful mature plants. Owner will provide the landscaping, pest control, and pool maintenance at this price. Close to all the restaurants, bars and nightlife in Carefree/Cave Creek. Also, if you enjoy hiking or trail biking there is no better location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28651 N 46TH Way have any available units?
28651 N 46TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 28651 N 46TH Way have?
Some of 28651 N 46TH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28651 N 46TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
28651 N 46TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28651 N 46TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 28651 N 46TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 28651 N 46TH Way offer parking?
No, 28651 N 46TH Way does not offer parking.
Does 28651 N 46TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28651 N 46TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28651 N 46TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 28651 N 46TH Way has a pool.
Does 28651 N 46TH Way have accessible units?
No, 28651 N 46TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 28651 N 46TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28651 N 46TH Way has units with dishwashers.
