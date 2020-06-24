28639 N 46TH Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Great Location and once you walk in you will feel right at home. This Great Room floor-plan is Very Spacious and Open. Upgrades include Travertine tile on the floors, Granite countertops, Master Walk-in closet, Fireplace, Ceiling fans, 2inch wood blinds, large laundry room with storage cabinets and additional storage in the garage. The yard boasts an oversized covered patio and sparkling pool. The landscaping is lush and low maintenance. HOA and Pool services are included in the monthly rental price. If you need to rent and want a very nice clean home in a great area, don't pass this one up.