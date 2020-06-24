All apartments in Phoenix
28639 N 46TH Way
28639 N 46TH Way

28639 North 46th Way · No Longer Available
Location

28639 North 46th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Tatum Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Great Location and once you walk in you will feel right at home. This Great Room floor-plan is Very Spacious and Open. Upgrades include Travertine tile on the floors, Granite countertops, Master Walk-in closet, Fireplace, Ceiling fans, 2inch wood blinds, large laundry room with storage cabinets and additional storage in the garage. The yard boasts an oversized covered patio and sparkling pool. The landscaping is lush and low maintenance. HOA and Pool services are included in the monthly rental price. If you need to rent and want a very nice clean home in a great area, don't pass this one up.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28639 N 46TH Way have any available units?
28639 N 46TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 28639 N 46TH Way have?
Some of 28639 N 46TH Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28639 N 46TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
28639 N 46TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28639 N 46TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 28639 N 46TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 28639 N 46TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 28639 N 46TH Way offers parking.
Does 28639 N 46TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28639 N 46TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28639 N 46TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 28639 N 46TH Way has a pool.
Does 28639 N 46TH Way have accessible units?
No, 28639 N 46TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 28639 N 46TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28639 N 46TH Way has units with dishwashers.

