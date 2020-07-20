All apartments in Phoenix
28624 N 21ST Avenue
28624 N 21ST Avenue

28624 North 21st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

28624 North 21st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Upgrades! Gorgeous Fireside Triplex Townhouse with Great Room plan featuring 3 bed/2 bath upstairs and den/office/powder room downstairs. You'll appreciate the wonderful upgrades including slab granite counters, staggered cabinets with undermount lighting, walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances, light fixtures, tiled den(tile looks like wood), ceiling fans, updated kitchen faucet and much more! Upstairs laundry room has sink & cabinets. Two car garage with epoxy flooring & direct entry to kitchen. The back patio is enclosed and is great for a BBQ or just relaxing with your morning coffee. Fantastic community amenities include fitness center, swimming pools (lap/leisure/kids), spa, steam rooms, book nook, movement studio, tennis courts & more! Close to Norterra Shopping Center!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28624 N 21ST Avenue have any available units?
28624 N 21ST Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 28624 N 21ST Avenue have?
Some of 28624 N 21ST Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28624 N 21ST Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
28624 N 21ST Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28624 N 21ST Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 28624 N 21ST Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 28624 N 21ST Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 28624 N 21ST Avenue offers parking.
Does 28624 N 21ST Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28624 N 21ST Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28624 N 21ST Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 28624 N 21ST Avenue has a pool.
Does 28624 N 21ST Avenue have accessible units?
No, 28624 N 21ST Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 28624 N 21ST Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28624 N 21ST Avenue has units with dishwashers.
