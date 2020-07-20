28624 N 21ST Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub sauna tennis court

Upgrades! Gorgeous Fireside Triplex Townhouse with Great Room plan featuring 3 bed/2 bath upstairs and den/office/powder room downstairs. You'll appreciate the wonderful upgrades including slab granite counters, staggered cabinets with undermount lighting, walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances, light fixtures, tiled den(tile looks like wood), ceiling fans, updated kitchen faucet and much more! Upstairs laundry room has sink & cabinets. Two car garage with epoxy flooring & direct entry to kitchen. The back patio is enclosed and is great for a BBQ or just relaxing with your morning coffee. Fantastic community amenities include fitness center, swimming pools (lap/leisure/kids), spa, steam rooms, book nook, movement studio, tennis courts & more! Close to Norterra Shopping Center!