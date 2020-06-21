All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

28417 N 23RD Drive

28417 N 23rd Dr · No Longer Available
Location

28417 N 23rd Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Amazing 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Home with a Den/Office and fantastic mountain views! Absolutely beautiful inside with tons of upgrades including wainscotting, high-end wood flooring, custom paint, wood shutters and so much more! Gorgeous chef's kitchen with a huge island, tons of cabinet space, granite counters, walk-in pantry and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen overlooks great room with arcadia doors to the backyard. Large master suite with double sinks and walk-in closet. 3 car tandem garage has epoxy flooring. This home is practically brand new and located within a guard gated community. Tenants receive full access to Fireside at Norterra's amazing community center, pools, workout facilities, spa, sport courts and other community perks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28417 N 23RD Drive have any available units?
28417 N 23RD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 28417 N 23RD Drive have?
Some of 28417 N 23RD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28417 N 23RD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
28417 N 23RD Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28417 N 23RD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 28417 N 23RD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 28417 N 23RD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 28417 N 23RD Drive does offer parking.
Does 28417 N 23RD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28417 N 23RD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28417 N 23RD Drive have a pool?
Yes, 28417 N 23RD Drive has a pool.
Does 28417 N 23RD Drive have accessible units?
No, 28417 N 23RD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 28417 N 23RD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28417 N 23RD Drive has units with dishwashers.
