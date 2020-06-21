28417 N 23RD Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub

Amazing 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Home with a Den/Office and fantastic mountain views! Absolutely beautiful inside with tons of upgrades including wainscotting, high-end wood flooring, custom paint, wood shutters and so much more! Gorgeous chef's kitchen with a huge island, tons of cabinet space, granite counters, walk-in pantry and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen overlooks great room with arcadia doors to the backyard. Large master suite with double sinks and walk-in closet. 3 car tandem garage has epoxy flooring. This home is practically brand new and located within a guard gated community. Tenants receive full access to Fireside at Norterra's amazing community center, pools, workout facilities, spa, sport courts and other community perks!