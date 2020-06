Amenities

dishwasher fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities

FABULOUS HOME WITH PREMIUM LOT. 18' CERAMIC TILES THROUGH OUT, 36' KITCHEN CABINETS, VAULTED CEILINGS, FIRE PLACE, REFRIGERATOR, WATER SOFTENER, RO SYSTEM FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE AND MANY MORE. VERY NICE BACKYARD WITH WASH BEHIND AND MOUNTAIN VIEWS, NOBODY BEHIND. EXCELLENT CHARTER SCHOOL WITHIN COUPLE OF MILES WITH EXTENDED DAY CARE FACILITY