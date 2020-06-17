All apartments in Phoenix
2821 N 28TH Place
2821 N 28TH Place

2821 North 28th Place · (602) 502-1310
Location

2821 North 28th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,895

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2553 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
This modern home boasts nearly 2600 sf and delivers a light, bright & open great rm floor plan w/20 foot soaring ceilings. Downstairs Master BR w/ensuite bath. Chef's island kitchen w/hardwood soft close 40'' shaker style cabinetry, granite counters, tile backsplash, SS Appliances. All plank tile on the 1st level. Oversized Loft/Game Rm, 3 BR's and laundry upstairs. NO HOA! Minutes from PHX/Sky Harbor, Camelback Mtn, freeways, restaurants, shopping & nightlife of Arcadia, Biltmore & Scottsdale. If your lifestyle demands the pulse of the city, w/suburban style modern living, you'll want to make this your next home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2821 N 28TH Place have any available units?
2821 N 28TH Place has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2821 N 28TH Place have?
Some of 2821 N 28TH Place's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2821 N 28TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
2821 N 28TH Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2821 N 28TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 2821 N 28TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2821 N 28TH Place offer parking?
No, 2821 N 28TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 2821 N 28TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2821 N 28TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2821 N 28TH Place have a pool?
No, 2821 N 28TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 2821 N 28TH Place have accessible units?
No, 2821 N 28TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2821 N 28TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2821 N 28TH Place has units with dishwashers.
