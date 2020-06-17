2821 N 28TH Place

Amenities

This modern home boasts nearly 2600 sf and delivers a light, bright & open great rm floor plan w/20 foot soaring ceilings. Downstairs Master BR w/ensuite bath. Chef's island kitchen w/hardwood soft close 40'' shaker style cabinetry, granite counters, tile backsplash, SS Appliances. All plank tile on the 1st level. Oversized Loft/Game Rm, 3 BR's and laundry upstairs. NO HOA! Minutes from PHX/Sky Harbor, Camelback Mtn, freeways, restaurants, shopping & nightlife of Arcadia, Biltmore & Scottsdale. If your lifestyle demands the pulse of the city, w/suburban style modern living, you'll want to make this your next home.