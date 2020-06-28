All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2821 E Turney Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2821 E Turney Ave
Last updated August 21 2019 at 4:39 PM

2821 E Turney Ave

2821 East Turney Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2821 East Turney Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/08a59dc092 ---- Oh My! Will you be the lucky one to call this home? The LaRocco on Turney is completely renovated! This 2 br. 1 ba., pet friendly complex, has a back patio and gated side yard, concrete floors, interior stack washer/dryer, kitchen features quartz c-tops, 40\'\' custom cabs & stainless steel appliances. Includes 1 reserved covered parking spot & 1 on-site storage unit. Entertainment, shopping and dining options abound in the near by Biltmore & Camelback Esplanade area\'s. Pet rent is $15.00/mo per pet & water is $70/month. Household income needs to be min. $3585. $40 application fee, for each 18 yrs. occupant. To schedule a showing for this property, please use the following link: https://showmojo.com/l/08a59dc092 Total Move-In costs include $1195.rent $600.security deposit $250.non refundable administrative fee = $2045. (plus applicable tax) 1 Storage Unit Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2821 E Turney Ave have any available units?
2821 E Turney Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2821 E Turney Ave have?
Some of 2821 E Turney Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2821 E Turney Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2821 E Turney Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2821 E Turney Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2821 E Turney Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2821 E Turney Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2821 E Turney Ave offers parking.
Does 2821 E Turney Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2821 E Turney Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2821 E Turney Ave have a pool?
No, 2821 E Turney Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2821 E Turney Ave have accessible units?
No, 2821 E Turney Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2821 E Turney Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2821 E Turney Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Linear
295 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Sierra Foothills
13601 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Elux
35035 North North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Connect on Union
2311 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Ava North and South
3426 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Accolade Apartment Homes
220 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Acclaim
2506 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Oakdale Townhome Apartments
2302 N 27th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College