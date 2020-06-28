2821 E Turney Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/08a59dc092 ---- Oh My! Will you be the lucky one to call this home? The LaRocco on Turney is completely renovated! This 2 br. 1 ba., pet friendly complex, has a back patio and gated side yard, concrete floors, interior stack washer/dryer, kitchen features quartz c-tops, 40\'\' custom cabs & stainless steel appliances. Includes 1 reserved covered parking spot & 1 on-site storage unit. Entertainment, shopping and dining options abound in the near by Biltmore & Camelback Esplanade area\'s. Pet rent is $15.00/mo per pet & water is $70/month. Household income needs to be min. $3585. $40 application fee, for each 18 yrs. occupant. To schedule a showing for this property, please use the following link: https://showmojo.com/l/08a59dc092 Total Move-In costs include $1195.rent $600.security deposit $250.non refundable administrative fee = $2045. (plus applicable tax) 1 Storage Unit Included