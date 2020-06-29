All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 7 2020 at 12:18 AM

2818 West Campo Bello Drive

2818 West Campo Bello Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2818 West Campo Bello Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85053

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease, terms and conditions apply upon move in. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2818 West Campo Bello Drive have any available units?
2818 West Campo Bello Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2818 West Campo Bello Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2818 West Campo Bello Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2818 West Campo Bello Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2818 West Campo Bello Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2818 West Campo Bello Drive offer parking?
No, 2818 West Campo Bello Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2818 West Campo Bello Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2818 West Campo Bello Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2818 West Campo Bello Drive have a pool?
No, 2818 West Campo Bello Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2818 West Campo Bello Drive have accessible units?
No, 2818 West Campo Bello Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2818 West Campo Bello Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2818 West Campo Bello Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2818 West Campo Bello Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2818 West Campo Bello Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
