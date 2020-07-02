All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2814 E. Le Marche Ave #103.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2814 E. Le Marche Ave #103
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

2814 E. Le Marche Ave #103

2814 East Le Marche Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2814 East Le Marche Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Spacious 2 bedroom / 1.5 bath with approximately 1100 sq feet of space! This is a first floor town home style unit whith a walk out patio facing greenspace. All units include central air, programmable thermostats, garbage disposals, dish washers, washer and dryer hookups, carpet, vinyl and fresh paint.
Quiet gated community in northern Phoenix across from the Palomino grade school. Nice neighborhood, close to shopping, freeways, parks and schools. Community has a pool and lots of open space. All units have been updated and include dish washers, garbage disposals, central air, programmable thermostats. These units are very large and offer plenty of room for growing families!

SCHOOLS:
Students living at Palomino Pointe attend Paradise Valley Unified School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2814 E. Le Marche Ave #103 have any available units?
2814 E. Le Marche Ave #103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2814 E. Le Marche Ave #103 have?
Some of 2814 E. Le Marche Ave #103's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2814 E. Le Marche Ave #103 currently offering any rent specials?
2814 E. Le Marche Ave #103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2814 E. Le Marche Ave #103 pet-friendly?
No, 2814 E. Le Marche Ave #103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2814 E. Le Marche Ave #103 offer parking?
Yes, 2814 E. Le Marche Ave #103 offers parking.
Does 2814 E. Le Marche Ave #103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2814 E. Le Marche Ave #103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2814 E. Le Marche Ave #103 have a pool?
Yes, 2814 E. Le Marche Ave #103 has a pool.
Does 2814 E. Le Marche Ave #103 have accessible units?
No, 2814 E. Le Marche Ave #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 2814 E. Le Marche Ave #103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2814 E. Le Marche Ave #103 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avilla Deer Valley
23700 North 23rd Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Cordova Apartments
6231 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Elevation on Central
4650 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
North Point
6315 North 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Capri on Camelback
5115 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Cortina
11 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Acero North Valley
33500 N North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Solano Park
5350 N 17th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College