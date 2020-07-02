2814 E. Le Marche Ave #103

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool

Spacious 2 bedroom / 1.5 bath with approximately 1100 sq feet of space! This is a first floor town home style unit whith a walk out patio facing greenspace. All units include central air, programmable thermostats, garbage disposals, dish washers, washer and dryer hookups, carpet, vinyl and fresh paint.

Quiet gated community in northern Phoenix across from the Palomino grade school. Nice neighborhood, close to shopping, freeways, parks and schools. Community has a pool and lots of open space. All units have been updated and include dish washers, garbage disposals, central air, programmable thermostats. These units are very large and offer plenty of room for growing families!



SCHOOLS:

Students living at Palomino Pointe attend Paradise Valley Unified School District.