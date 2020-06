Amenities

Centrally located beautiful two story home with spaces for gathering and space to seclude, 3 bedrooms an office and an exercise room. All bedrooms are upstairs Master has a sitting area. Travertine floors and granite countertops. Comfy furniture and well equipped with household items needed including linens. Garden service, basic cable, internet and utilities included. $6000 is the monthly rate. Anything less is $300 per night.