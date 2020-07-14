All apartments in Phoenix
28118 N 18th Ln

28118 North 18th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

28118 North 18th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Your house is your castle: This couldn't be further from the truth here in the Fireside at Norterra subdivision where your gorgeous, and spacious 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom home with 2,278 SqFt of living space awaits you in North Phoenix. Access to the Fireside, Norterra Community Center is available, offering a community pool, jacuzzi, sauna, childcare, tennis, and much more. This former model home boasts with upgraded carpet and tile flooring, a large living and dining room, an exclusive kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a gas range. The master suite on the ground level offers a spectacular spa-like bathroom with a double vanity and large walk-in closet. Use the 1st floor's bedroom as a home office, if required with the 2nd bathroom conveniently accessible for guests. Three more bedrooms and a daylight bathroom are on the 2nd floor with the laundry room ideally situated at the garage entrance. Built by Pulte Homes in 2006 on 0.139 acres (a 6,034 SqFt lot) with a spacious, 2-car garage with epoxied flooring. Entertain your guests with the lovely, covered patio and backyard and don't forget your immediate access to several hiking trails and the community center, just a hop, skip, and a jump away. Indeed, a very fine and exclusive location awaits you here in the North Gateway Village of Phoenix.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28118 N 18th Ln have any available units?
28118 N 18th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 28118 N 18th Ln have?
Some of 28118 N 18th Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28118 N 18th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
28118 N 18th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28118 N 18th Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 28118 N 18th Ln is pet friendly.
Does 28118 N 18th Ln offer parking?
Yes, 28118 N 18th Ln offers parking.
Does 28118 N 18th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28118 N 18th Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28118 N 18th Ln have a pool?
Yes, 28118 N 18th Ln has a pool.
Does 28118 N 18th Ln have accessible units?
No, 28118 N 18th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 28118 N 18th Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28118 N 18th Ln has units with dishwashers.
