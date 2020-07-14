28118 N 18th Ln

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub sauna tennis court

Your house is your castle: This couldn't be further from the truth here in the Fireside at Norterra subdivision where your gorgeous, and spacious 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom home with 2,278 SqFt of living space awaits you in North Phoenix. Access to the Fireside, Norterra Community Center is available, offering a community pool, jacuzzi, sauna, childcare, tennis, and much more. This former model home boasts with upgraded carpet and tile flooring, a large living and dining room, an exclusive kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a gas range. The master suite on the ground level offers a spectacular spa-like bathroom with a double vanity and large walk-in closet. Use the 1st floor's bedroom as a home office, if required with the 2nd bathroom conveniently accessible for guests. Three more bedrooms and a daylight bathroom are on the 2nd floor with the laundry room ideally situated at the garage entrance. Built by Pulte Homes in 2006 on 0.139 acres (a 6,034 SqFt lot) with a spacious, 2-car garage with epoxied flooring. Entertain your guests with the lovely, covered patio and backyard and don't forget your immediate access to several hiking trails and the community center, just a hop, skip, and a jump away. Indeed, a very fine and exclusive location awaits you here in the North Gateway Village of Phoenix.