Phoenix, AZ
2808 N 43rd Ave
Last updated July 13 2019 at 5:16 PM

2808 N 43rd Ave

2808 N 43rd Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2808 N 43rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85009

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/10b377007e ---- Welcome to your new home! This 2 bed 1.5 bath two story condo features tile floors throughout the downstairs, carpet on the staircase and upstairs hallway, tile floors in both bedrooms and a walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer The resident is responsible for the following utilities: Electric: SRP Pets: Only dogs and cats are considered pets for this purpose. You cannot have more than two pets. If you have a pet, there is a one-time pet fee of $100.00 per pet. Parking: The unit comes with 1 assigned carport. Additional vehicles need to be parked in the common parking and are on a first come first serve basis. Move-In Costs ? 1st Month?s Rent Plus Tax: $741.68 ? Security Deposit: $725.00 ? Cleaning Fee: $150.00 ? Pet Fee (if applicable): $100.00 per pet ? Total Move-In (not including pet fees if applicable): $1,616.68 For additional information including application requirements, please review the Frequently Asked Questions and Application Criteria sections to the right. We look forward to meeting with you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2808 N 43rd Ave have any available units?
2808 N 43rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2808 N 43rd Ave have?
Some of 2808 N 43rd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2808 N 43rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2808 N 43rd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2808 N 43rd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2808 N 43rd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2808 N 43rd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2808 N 43rd Ave offers parking.
Does 2808 N 43rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2808 N 43rd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2808 N 43rd Ave have a pool?
No, 2808 N 43rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2808 N 43rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 2808 N 43rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2808 N 43rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2808 N 43rd Ave has units with dishwashers.

