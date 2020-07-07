2808 N 43rd Ave

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/10b377007e ---- Welcome to your new home! This 2 bed 1.5 bath two story condo features tile floors throughout the downstairs, carpet on the staircase and upstairs hallway, tile floors in both bedrooms and a walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer The resident is responsible for the following utilities: Electric: SRP Pets: Only dogs and cats are considered pets for this purpose. You cannot have more than two pets. If you have a pet, there is a one-time pet fee of $100.00 per pet. Parking: The unit comes with 1 assigned carport. Additional vehicles need to be parked in the common parking and are on a first come first serve basis. Move-In Costs ? 1st Month?s Rent Plus Tax: $741.68 ? Security Deposit: $725.00 ? Cleaning Fee: $150.00 ? Pet Fee (if applicable): $100.00 per pet ? Total Move-In (not including pet fees if applicable): $1,616.68 For additional information including application requirements, please review the Frequently Asked Questions and Application Criteria sections to the right. We look forward to meeting with you.