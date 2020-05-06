All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated October 16 2019 at 10:26 PM

2807 East Paradise Lane

2807 East Paradise Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2807 East Paradise Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Landscaping and pool done by the association. 1 covered parking space. The complex offers Community Pool and BBQ Ramadas. Near Schools, shopping, restaurants and easy access to freeways. Maximum of 2 pets, $250 pet deposit, current vaccinations, valid animal license, and monthly pet rent of $35 per pet will apply. Rent + $50 RUBS (water,sewer, and trash)

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply( Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2807 East Paradise Lane have any available units?
2807 East Paradise Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2807 East Paradise Lane have?
Some of 2807 East Paradise Lane's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2807 East Paradise Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2807 East Paradise Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2807 East Paradise Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2807 East Paradise Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2807 East Paradise Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2807 East Paradise Lane offers parking.
Does 2807 East Paradise Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2807 East Paradise Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2807 East Paradise Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2807 East Paradise Lane has a pool.
Does 2807 East Paradise Lane have accessible units?
No, 2807 East Paradise Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2807 East Paradise Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2807 East Paradise Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
