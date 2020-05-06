2807 East Paradise Lane

Amenities

pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Landscaping and pool done by the association. 1 covered parking space. The complex offers Community Pool and BBQ Ramadas. Near Schools, shopping, restaurants and easy access to freeways. Maximum of 2 pets, $250 pet deposit, current vaccinations, valid animal license, and monthly pet rent of $35 per pet will apply. Rent + $50 RUBS (water,sewer, and trash)



Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply



Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply( Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.