Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking bbq/grill garage

Amazingly private lot for this incredible farmer model home located in the highly sought after community of Fireside with 3 car garage. This is a one of its kind lot which features 4 bedrooms and 3 baths with hard wood flooring throughout great room, family room and dining, carpet in bedrooms, central vac. Irrigation system in the backyard and built in BBQ. Mountain views and basket ball court views, hiking trails and community center close to the home