All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 28007 N 23RD Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
28007 N 23RD Lane
Last updated August 31 2019 at 11:17 PM

28007 N 23RD Lane

28007 North 23rd Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

28007 North 23rd Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Great Dynamite Mountain Ranch Highly sought after community in North Phoenix . Home features 3 Bedroom 2 bath with new custom two tone paint ,new carpet, newly painted exterior.Comfortable living room, large dine-in kitchen with pantry. Lots of counter space and storage. Great home for Entertaining! You'll enjoy the Large master suite with walk-in closet and master bathroom. Escape to your open large backyard! Desert landscaping, easy low maintenance. Plenty of restaurants ,shopping ,near I 17 and 101 freeways. This one will not last!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28007 N 23RD Lane have any available units?
28007 N 23RD Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 28007 N 23RD Lane have?
Some of 28007 N 23RD Lane's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28007 N 23RD Lane currently offering any rent specials?
28007 N 23RD Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28007 N 23RD Lane pet-friendly?
No, 28007 N 23RD Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 28007 N 23RD Lane offer parking?
No, 28007 N 23RD Lane does not offer parking.
Does 28007 N 23RD Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28007 N 23RD Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28007 N 23RD Lane have a pool?
No, 28007 N 23RD Lane does not have a pool.
Does 28007 N 23RD Lane have accessible units?
No, 28007 N 23RD Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 28007 N 23RD Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28007 N 23RD Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estates On Maryland
1802 W Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
San Paseo by Mark-Taylor
8050 S Pointe Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Crestone at Shadow Mountain
3033 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
San Mateo Townhomes
4435 North Longview Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85014
GC Square
3535 W Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85019
SOL at Christown
1717 W Missouri Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
The Palms at South Mountain
4424 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College