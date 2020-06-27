28007 N 23RD Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Great Dynamite Mountain Ranch Highly sought after community in North Phoenix . Home features 3 Bedroom 2 bath with new custom two tone paint ,new carpet, newly painted exterior.Comfortable living room, large dine-in kitchen with pantry. Lots of counter space and storage. Great home for Entertaining! You'll enjoy the Large master suite with walk-in closet and master bathroom. Escape to your open large backyard! Desert landscaping, easy low maintenance. Plenty of restaurants ,shopping ,near I 17 and 101 freeways. This one will not last!!