27820 North 26th Avenue

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Dynamite Mountain Ranch Rental Opportunity with Quick Access to I-17 Freeway and Beyond! **Brand New Carpet Just Installed** Property Features Desert Landscaping and Covered Front Patio. Interior Features Vaulted Ceilings, 2" Blinds, Spacious Living Room, Eat In Kitchen with All Appliances (Refrigerator Included) and Granite Counters, Inside Laundry on and Conveniently Located Half Bath Downstairs. Second Level Includes Open Loft, Two Spare Bedrooms, Full Hall Bath, Master Suite with Dual Sinks, Walk In Closet and the list goes on and on! Large Grass Area, Covered Patio, Extended Pavers and more complete the Backyard. Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. No Pets



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.