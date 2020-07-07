All apartments in Phoenix
27820 North 26th Avenue
27820 North 26th Avenue

27820 North 26th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

27820 North 26th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Dynamite Mountain Ranch Rental Opportunity with Quick Access to I-17 Freeway and Beyond! **Brand New Carpet Just Installed** Property Features Desert Landscaping and Covered Front Patio. Interior Features Vaulted Ceilings, 2" Blinds, Spacious Living Room, Eat In Kitchen with All Appliances (Refrigerator Included) and Granite Counters, Inside Laundry on and Conveniently Located Half Bath Downstairs. Second Level Includes Open Loft, Two Spare Bedrooms, Full Hall Bath, Master Suite with Dual Sinks, Walk In Closet and the list goes on and on! Large Grass Area, Covered Patio, Extended Pavers and more complete the Backyard. Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. No Pets

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27820 North 26th Avenue have any available units?
27820 North 26th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 27820 North 26th Avenue have?
Some of 27820 North 26th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27820 North 26th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
27820 North 26th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27820 North 26th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 27820 North 26th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 27820 North 26th Avenue offer parking?
No, 27820 North 26th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 27820 North 26th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27820 North 26th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27820 North 26th Avenue have a pool?
No, 27820 North 26th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 27820 North 26th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 27820 North 26th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 27820 North 26th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 27820 North 26th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

