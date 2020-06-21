All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:40 PM

2750 East Cathedral Rock Drive

2750 East Cathedral Rock Drive · (480) 725-0777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2750 East Cathedral Rock Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Mountain Park Ranch

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2231 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
620 minimum Fico required: Great Property ready for a new tenant! Enjoy the luxury living of Ahwatukee which includes the lush golf courses, highly rated schools, closeby shopping and many dining and entertainment options. Designed with cleanliness in mind, this property has tile in all wet areas and high traffic locations and there is wood flooring in many of the other areas, including the Master Bedroom and secondary rooms. Bring your clothing collection into the huge walk in closet in the Master Bedroom. Don't worry about sharing sinks, this property has double sinks in the both the Master Bedroom and the secondary bath. The North/South facing is the right choice when considering power bills.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2750 East Cathedral Rock Drive have any available units?
2750 East Cathedral Rock Drive has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2750 East Cathedral Rock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2750 East Cathedral Rock Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2750 East Cathedral Rock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2750 East Cathedral Rock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2750 East Cathedral Rock Drive offer parking?
No, 2750 East Cathedral Rock Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2750 East Cathedral Rock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2750 East Cathedral Rock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2750 East Cathedral Rock Drive have a pool?
No, 2750 East Cathedral Rock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2750 East Cathedral Rock Drive have accessible units?
No, 2750 East Cathedral Rock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2750 East Cathedral Rock Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2750 East Cathedral Rock Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2750 East Cathedral Rock Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2750 East Cathedral Rock Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
