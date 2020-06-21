2750 East Cathedral Rock Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities

620 minimum Fico required: Great Property ready for a new tenant! Enjoy the luxury living of Ahwatukee which includes the lush golf courses, highly rated schools, closeby shopping and many dining and entertainment options. Designed with cleanliness in mind, this property has tile in all wet areas and high traffic locations and there is wood flooring in many of the other areas, including the Master Bedroom and secondary rooms. Bring your clothing collection into the huge walk in closet in the Master Bedroom. Don't worry about sharing sinks, this property has double sinks in the both the Master Bedroom and the secondary bath. The North/South facing is the right choice when considering power bills.

620 minimum Fico required: Great Property ready for a new tenant! Enjoy the luxury living of Ahwatukee which includes the lush golf courses, highly rated schools, closeby shopping and many dining and entertainment options. Designed with cleanliness in mind, this property has tile in all wet areas and high traffic locations and there is wood flooring in many of the other areas, including the Master Bedroom and secondary rooms. Bring your clothing collection into the huge walk in closet in the Master Bedroom. Don't worry about sharing sinks, this property has double sinks in the both the Master Bedroom and the secondary bath. The North/South facing is the right choice when considering power bills.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.