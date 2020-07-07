Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

2748 E Roma AVE 21279635 Available 12/01/19 STUNNING 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home with just over 2,000 sqft in Camelback Corridor - STUNNING 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home with just over 2,000 sqft in Camelback Corridor. This property truly has it all! Built in 2017 with

gorgeous modern finishes through out. Open floor plan features beautiful wood tile floors in main living area, large eat-in kitchen with quartz counter tops, custom tile backslash, and stainless steel appliances. Upgrades continue upstairs in spacious bedrooms, with modern ceiling fans, large windows with remote open/close blinds, and neutral carpets. Master suite is truly an escape. Walk-in shower with custom tile work, his and her vanities, and over-sized closet with shelving through out. Property has two separate outdoor entertaining spaces: Private backyard with astro turf, and a 3 floor balcony with views of Camelback mountains and Piestewa Peak.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4701909)