27325 N 63rd Dr
Last updated September 28 2019 at 7:44 AM

27325 N 63rd Dr

27325 North 63rd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

27325 North 63rd Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Preserve at Boulder Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location! Take a look as this 3 bedroom home with a den. This is the perfect-sized home! This greatroom floorplan features a large eat-in kitchen, jack-n-jill style hall bathroom with a split floorplan. The large master bedroom features a walk-in closet and dual sinks in the bathroom. Vaulted ceilings, a covered patio, and a washer/dryer are just some of the features. The backyard just needs your finishing touch! This home is located in a great area and close to shopping and restaurants. Take a look today. Call / Text Tracy, BlackHawk Property Management 602-814-0677

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27325 N 63rd Dr have any available units?
27325 N 63rd Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 27325 N 63rd Dr have?
Some of 27325 N 63rd Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27325 N 63rd Dr currently offering any rent specials?
27325 N 63rd Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27325 N 63rd Dr pet-friendly?
No, 27325 N 63rd Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 27325 N 63rd Dr offer parking?
Yes, 27325 N 63rd Dr offers parking.
Does 27325 N 63rd Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27325 N 63rd Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27325 N 63rd Dr have a pool?
No, 27325 N 63rd Dr does not have a pool.
Does 27325 N 63rd Dr have accessible units?
No, 27325 N 63rd Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 27325 N 63rd Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27325 N 63rd Dr has units with dishwashers.
