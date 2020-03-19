27325 N 63rd Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great location! Take a look as this 3 bedroom home with a den. This is the perfect-sized home! This greatroom floorplan features a large eat-in kitchen, jack-n-jill style hall bathroom with a split floorplan. The large master bedroom features a walk-in closet and dual sinks in the bathroom. Vaulted ceilings, a covered patio, and a washer/dryer are just some of the features. The backyard just needs your finishing touch! This home is located in a great area and close to shopping and restaurants. Take a look today. Call / Text Tracy, BlackHawk Property Management 602-814-0677