All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2726 E Valencia Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2726 E Valencia Drive
Last updated March 22 2019 at 5:25 AM

2726 E Valencia Drive

2726 East Valencia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2726 East Valencia Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/28bc1bd0c9 ----

This beautiful single story 3BR 2 BA home has great curb appeal with easy to maintain desert landscaping, 2 car garage ad shade trees.
Conveniently located near South Mountain, Legacy Gold Resort and the I-10!
Inside you will find two-tone paint throughout, large family room with open concept kitchen layout. Separate laundry room, bonus office nook and blinds and fans throughout to keep cool!
The eat-in kitchen has a breakfast bar, kitchen island, extra storage and matching appliances.
The master bedroom features a walk in closet and en suite bathroom with separate soaking tub and shower!
APPLY TODAY!

STATUS: Occupied through 3/31
PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria http://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application.pdf

SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
To Schedule a Showing GO TO: http://www.leaseaz.com/schedule-a-showing
Register for a Self-Guided Tour
Receive txt or email confirmation
On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Not Accepted

More Information:

AREA INFORMATION: 1528 sq ft
FLOORING: tile/carpet
GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Range
PROPERTY TYPE: single family home
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities
YEAR BUILT: 1999
YARD: Desert
Additional Amenities:

Application, Lease Terms, and Fees

MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable
HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee and city sales tax
Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days
LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None

HOA Instructions
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: Paid by Owner
HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Dave Miller

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.

Service Star Realty
2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA
Phone: 1 480-426-9696

12 Months

** Occupied ~ Do Not Disturb Tenant **
Ceiling Fan
Disposal
Vaulted Ceilings
W/D Hookups Only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2726 E Valencia Drive have any available units?
2726 E Valencia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2726 E Valencia Drive have?
Some of 2726 E Valencia Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2726 E Valencia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2726 E Valencia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2726 E Valencia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2726 E Valencia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2726 E Valencia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2726 E Valencia Drive offers parking.
Does 2726 E Valencia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2726 E Valencia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2726 E Valencia Drive have a pool?
No, 2726 E Valencia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2726 E Valencia Drive have accessible units?
No, 2726 E Valencia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2726 E Valencia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2726 E Valencia Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Zazu Apartments
1502 East Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Montelano
8330 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
2025 West
2025 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Broadstone Osborn
240 West Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
The Place At Wickertree Apartments
20003 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Level at 16th by Mark-Taylor
1550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Elite North Scottsdale
6735 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Shade at Desert Ridge
21150 N Tatum Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85050

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College