2726 E Valencia Drive

This beautiful single story 3BR 2 BA home has great curb appeal with easy to maintain desert landscaping, 2 car garage ad shade trees.
Conveniently located near South Mountain, Legacy Gold Resort and the I-10!
Inside you will find two-tone paint throughout, large family room with open concept kitchen layout. Separate laundry room, bonus office nook and blinds and fans throughout to keep cool!
The eat-in kitchen has a breakfast bar, kitchen island, extra storage and matching appliances.
The master bedroom features a walk in closet and en suite bathroom with separate soaking tub and shower!
STATUS: Occupied through 3/31
PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria http://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application.pdf
SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises
SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Not Accepted
AREA INFORMATION: 1528 sq ft
FLOORING: tile/carpet
GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Range
PROPERTY TYPE: single family home
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities
YEAR BUILT: 1999
YARD: Desert
Application, Lease Terms, and Fees
MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable
HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee and city sales tax
Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days
LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None
PROPERTY MANAGER: Dave Miller
All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.
