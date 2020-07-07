2726 E Valencia Drive

Amenities

This beautiful single story 3BR 2 BA home has great curb appeal with easy to maintain desert landscaping, 2 car garage ad shade trees.

Conveniently located near South Mountain, Legacy Gold Resort and the I-10!

Inside you will find two-tone paint throughout, large family room with open concept kitchen layout. Separate laundry room, bonus office nook and blinds and fans throughout to keep cool!

The eat-in kitchen has a breakfast bar, kitchen island, extra storage and matching appliances.

The master bedroom features a walk in closet and en suite bathroom with separate soaking tub and shower!

STATUS: Occupied through 3/31

PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria http://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application.pdf



SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Not Accepted



AREA INFORMATION: 1528 sq ft

FLOORING: tile/carpet

GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car garage

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Range

PROPERTY TYPE: single family home

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities

YEAR BUILT: 1999

YARD: Desert

MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable

HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee and city sales tax

Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days

LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None



HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: Paid by Owner

HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.



** Occupied ~ Do Not Disturb Tenant **

