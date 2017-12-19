2719 E BEAUTIFUL Lane

Amenities

dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities

This 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Phoenix won't last long. This home is bi-level with open living spaces and lots of natural light. Conveniently located near the freeway system and downtown Phoenix making getting where you need to go easier than ever. North/South exposure with mountain views! Don't miss out on this rental opportunity.