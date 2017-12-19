This 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Phoenix won't last long. This home is bi-level with open living spaces and lots of natural light. Conveniently located near the freeway system and downtown Phoenix making getting where you need to go easier than ever. North/South exposure with mountain views! Don't miss out on this rental opportunity.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2719 E BEAUTIFUL Lane have any available units?
2719 E BEAUTIFUL Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2719 E BEAUTIFUL Lane have?
Some of 2719 E BEAUTIFUL Lane's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2719 E BEAUTIFUL Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2719 E BEAUTIFUL Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.