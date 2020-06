2710 S. 65th Ln.

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 BEDROOM GREAT FLOOR PLAN - SINGLE STORY HOME IN ARIZONA MEADOWS 2 TERRALEA WITH GREAT SPLIT FLOORPLAN OFFERS 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATH WITH TILE IN ALL THE RIGHT PLACES, NEUTRAL DECORATOR PAINT. GREAT ROOM AND LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN WITH APPLIANCES AND KITCHEN ISLAND. CEILING FANS AND VAULTED CEILINGS. CARPETED BEDROOMS. MASTER HAS WALK IN CLOSET. ENJOY THE GARDEN TUB IN THE MASTER. 2 CAR GARAGE AND EASY CARE DESERT FRONT LANDSCAPING AND ROCK/GRASS PRIVATE BACKYARD. INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS. AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! PETS ON LESSOR APPROVAL. TENANT PAYS UTILS (SRP, SW GAS, PHX WATER) AND CARES FOR LANDSCAPING. UPDATED PHOTOS TO BE POSTED. TENANT TO VERIFY SCHOOLS.



(RLNE4670361)