2692 N 43rd Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carport air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/aa52454004 ----

Welcome to your new home! This 2 bed 1.5 bath two story condo features an open living room, a half bath downstairs, wood-like sheet vinyl flooring downstairs, a small private fenced backyard, carpet on the stair case and in the upstairs bedrooms, 6 panel solid core doors with brush nickel hardware, a walk-in master bedroom closet and an upstairs balcony! All appliances are included along with a washer and dryer.



Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove/Oven, Washer, Dryer.



The resident is responsible for the following utilities: Electric: SRP



Pets: Only dogs and cats are considered pets for this purpose. You cannot have more than two pets. If you have a pet, there is a one-time pet fee of $100.00 per pet.



Parking: The unit comes with 1 assigned carport. Additional vehicles need to be parked in the common parking and are on a first come first serve basis.



Move-In Costs

? 1st Month?s Rent Plus Tax: $741.68

? Security Deposit: $725.00

? Cleaning Fee: $150.00

? Pet Fee (if applicable): $100.00 per pet

? Total Move-In (not including pet fees if applicable): $1,616.68



The community is participating in a crime free program and has restrictions where an applicant cannot have a felony within the past five (5) years.



Owner/Agent



For additional information including application requirements, please review the Frequently Asked Questions and Application Criteria sections to the right.



We look forward to meeting with you.