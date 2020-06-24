2681 N 15TH Street

Amenities

Coronado Historic District. Cozy 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Bungalow style Home. Inside stacked Laundry. Huge back yard. Play bags with your neighbors or bike to all the great restaurants and shops within the Coronado neighborhood and close to Central corridor. Easy Freeway access. Will be ready for move in the week of June 15th. Easy online application process. Check back soon for updated pictures.