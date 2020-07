Amenities

Very clean 3 bedroom+Den/Office and 2 baths in a very secluded neighborhood yet within fast reach of I-17 and Norterra. A very functional open floor plan design with 18-in tiles in all living areas. House features brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite slab countertops, island, and newly remodeled bathrooms. Walking distance to Sandra Day O'Connor HS. Owner/Agent. Non smoker only.