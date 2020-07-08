26646 N 43rd St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Large open great room floor plan, GORGEOUS wood-like, porcelain tile in throughout; living, dining, kitchen and travel areas. REAL wood flooring in bedrooms. Upgraded STUNNING cabinetry, tile black splash with GRANITE countertops and GE Profile stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Home also boast wood blinds in family room and bedrooms, speaker sound system throughout. Great backyard, covered patio, grassy area and no two-level homes behind with a fenced-in POOL. INCLUDES a 3-CAR Garage in the N Phoenix area. Conveniently located near access to 101 freeway, shops and restaurants at the DESERT RIDGE MARKETPLACE.