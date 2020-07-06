2654 N 43RD AVE #B

Amenities
2 Bed 1 Bath TOWN HOME, Water, Sewer & Trash Included Sec 8 Approved Call RYAN 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Subdivision: Woodmar
Remolded Town Home Tile throughout the whole home! upgraded counter tops with a nice accent backslash. Large living room with ceiling fan. Good size bedrooms upstairs with large closets. Shared bathroom with shower/tub combo. Covered parking. Come check this one out!
Cross Streets: 43RD AVE AND THOMAS Directions: SOUTH OF THOMAS . MAKE A RIGHT IN FIRST ENTRANCE. 3RD BUILDING.
Please text or call me if you have any questions.
Ryan S. VANOTTI PLLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC
YouTube Video URL --
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5703582)