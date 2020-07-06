All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2654 N 43RD AVE #B
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

2654 N 43RD AVE #B

2654 North 43rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2654 North 43rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85009

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bed 1 Bath TOWN HOME, Water, Sewer & Trash Included Sec 8 Approved Call RYAN 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Subdivision: Woodmar

Remolded Town Home Tile throughout the whole home! upgraded counter tops with a nice accent backslash. Large living room with ceiling fan. Good size bedrooms upstairs with large closets. Shared bathroom with shower/tub combo. Covered parking. Come check this one out!

Cross Streets: 43RD AVE AND THOMAS Directions: SOUTH OF THOMAS . MAKE A RIGHT IN FIRST ENTRANCE. 3RD BUILDING.

Please text or call me if you have any questions.

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC
YouTube Video URL --

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5703582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2654 N 43RD AVE #B have any available units?
2654 N 43RD AVE #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2654 N 43RD AVE #B have?
Some of 2654 N 43RD AVE #B's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2654 N 43RD AVE #B currently offering any rent specials?
2654 N 43RD AVE #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2654 N 43RD AVE #B pet-friendly?
No, 2654 N 43RD AVE #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2654 N 43RD AVE #B offer parking?
Yes, 2654 N 43RD AVE #B offers parking.
Does 2654 N 43RD AVE #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2654 N 43RD AVE #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2654 N 43RD AVE #B have a pool?
No, 2654 N 43RD AVE #B does not have a pool.
Does 2654 N 43RD AVE #B have accessible units?
No, 2654 N 43RD AVE #B does not have accessible units.
Does 2654 N 43RD AVE #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2654 N 43RD AVE #B does not have units with dishwashers.

