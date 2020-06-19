2646 W Missouri Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking internet access

Ready for move in on 02/15/2020! Tenant occupied so please do not disturb. Great Maryvale location at 27th Ave and Bethany Home! Close to Cristown Mall, Grand Canyon University, restaurants, hospitals, and bus route. This home is a block home on a large corner lot with large back yard and one car carport. The home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living room, and kitchen. Home has tile throughout with ceiling fans. One small dog is ok with $45 per month pet rent. Tenant pays all utilities.



$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in.

$200 refundable cleaning deposit. $825 refundable security deposit. $400 refundable pet deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable

when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No past evictions, or

judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3

times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to

be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.