2642 W SAT NAM Way

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool putting green garage hot tub tennis court

*** BEAUTIFUL TRAMONTO SUBDIVISION*** 3 BEDROOM PLUS DEN ON A PREMIUM VIEW LOT THAT BACKS TO THE OPEN WASH WITH VIEW FENCING AND GREAT MOUNTAIN VIEWS** MASTER BEDROOM IS DOWNSTAIRS, 2 BEDROOMS AND BATHROOM UPSTAIRS. OPEN FLOORPLAN HAS LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH MANY EXTRA KITCHEN CABINETS* GREAT ROOM HAS A GAS FIREPLACE, COUSTOM PAINT, 18'' TILE , CEILING FANS IN ALL THE BEDROOMS AND LIVING SPACES. EXTRA DEN/OFFICE OPEN TO THE FAMILY ROOM. BACKYARD HAS LARGE COVERED PATIO, PUTTING GREEN, AND VIEW FENCING LOOKING OUT TO THE NATURAL WASH. 2 CAR GARAGE WITH LONG DRIVEWAY. TRAMONTO COMMUNITY POOL, SPA, TENNIS COURTS, BACKETBALL, WALKING TRAILS. REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED.